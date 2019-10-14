HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a leadoff home run in the 11th inning as the Houston Astros won a battle of the bullpens, beating the New York Yankees 3-2 Sunday night to tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.
The slumping Correa, who earlier hit an RBI double and made a sensational play at shortstop, connected for an opposite-field shot to right off J.A. Happ.
Correa watched the ball sail, then held up one finger as he rounded the bases. As he approached home plate, he tossed his helmet as if shooting a basketball at the crowd of teammates waiting for him.
Game 3 is Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts and led the majors in strikeouts, starts for the Astros against Luis Severino.
“The game of baseball, it’s a beautiful game,” Correa said.
Correa was sidelined for a while late this year because of back trouble. The All-Star began the day in a 3-for-22 skid this postseason.
The Yankees tied a League Championship Series record by using nine pitchers. The eight relievers had permitted only one run and two hits with 11 strikeouts before Correa homered, ending a game that took 4 hours, 49 minutes and ended right around midnight CDT.
Houston’s five relievers combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout ball after taking over for Justin Verlander. Going into this best-of-seven series, the Yankees were considered the better team in the bullpen — the Astros amply held their own in this one.
Gary Sanchez struck out looking to end the Yankees 11th with runners on first and second. The pitch appeared outside — it came right after he swung and missed with two strikes, but was ruled a foul ball.
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off Verlander that put the Yankees ahead 2-1 in the fourth. George Springer tied it in the fifth with a home run off Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino.
Correa kept it tied at 2 in the sixth. With runners at first and second, and on the move on a full-count pitch with two outs, Brett Gardner hit a hard grounder that bounced off second baseman Jose Altuve for a single.
The ball bounded away, and Correa quickly retrieved it and threw a strike to catcher Robinson Chirinos, who tagged out the sliding DJ LeMahieu.
Correa hit an early RBI double off James Paxton.
Stanton out with quad strain: Giancarlo Stanton was out of the Yankees’ starting lineup Sunday because of a right quad strain that happened before he homered in Game 1 Saturday.
Manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday night’s game he didn’t know Stanton was hurt until after the end of Game 1. Boone said the slugger was injured running out a single in the second inning. That was four innings before he hit a solo home run off Zach Greinke in New York’s 7-0 victory, and the left fielder also made a nice defensive play when moving to catch a liner.
“So hoping that it’s something that with today and the off day, that he would be back in play for Game 3,” Boone said. ”We’ll just kind of see how these next 48 hours unfold.”
Boone said Stanton could be a pinch-hitting option in Game 2 and could play the field in an emergency, but he didn’t appear in the game. There is a day off in the series today before Game 3 in New York on Tuesday night.
Stanton was limited to 18 games during the regular season because of biceps, shoulder, calf and knee injuries. A strained right knee kept him out nearly two months before coming back Sept. 18.
An MRI was done Sunday that showed a strain in the quad on the same leg.
Stanton had started the first four games for the Yankees this postseason. That included all three games in the AL Division Series against Minnesota, when he was 1-for-6 with four walks and a sacrifice fly in 11 plate appearances.
Cameron Maybin was in the lineup Sunday, batting seventh against Astros ace Justin Verlander and playing left field in place of the 2017 NL MVP. Boone went with Maybin over Aaron Hicks, who missed almost the last two months of the regular season and the AL Division Series because of a right flexor strain.
“Tough call. Obviously, Verlander is a tough matchup either way,” Boone said. ”Just felt like with Aaron not having played, obviously, in a game yet, it’s a tough first game back draw.”