BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora continues to defend the Red Sox’s 2019 spring training plan.
Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and David Price all had minimal workloads during Grapefruit League action, then all three spent significant time on the injured list. Eovaldi missed 78 games on the IL, Sale 39 games and Price 22 games.
Price would have missed more time in September but expanded rosters made it unnecessary to place him on the injured list again.
Sale, Eovaldi and Price each made just two starts during spring training. Sale threw 9 innings, Eovaldi only 7 innings and Price just 6 2/3 innings.
Rick Porcello made three starts (12 innings). Eduardo Rodriguez — who enjoyed his best season as a major leaguer — hurled 15 innings (five outings, four starts).
“Our plan was the right one,” Cora said Monday at Fenway Park. “What those guys did in (the postseason last) October was very unique. Was very special. We did what we thought they needed going into the season. I hate comparing us to other organizations. But if you look around and some of the guys that had great seasons, they tapered their use in spring training. That’s the nature of the sport. There’s a lot of information that goes more than pitches and innings or bullpens and all that we use to make decisions. We thought it was the right plan. We felt very strongly about it. We did the same in (‘18). We were just short by two or three innings compared to this year. So we’ll do the same thing.”
Were the workloads of some of MLB’s top pitchers tapered during spring training? Were their workloads even comparable to Sale, Price and Eovaldi’s workloads?
No, not exactly.
Twenty major league starters posted an ERA under 3.50 this season.
Nineteen of the 20 starters pitched during spring training. Braves’ Mike Soroka (2.68 ERA) missed spring training because of a shoulder injury.
Sixteen of the 19 starters pitched 10 or more innings this spring. Thirteen of the 19 starters pitched 15 or more innings during spring training. Six of the starters pitched more than 20 innings.
Eighteen of the 19 starters pitched during spring training 2018. Half the starters saw their workloads increase from 2018 to ‘19.
But some of the decreased and increased workloads were extremely minimal. For example, Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu recorded just one fewer out during spring training 2019 than he did in 2018. Nationals’ Max Scherzer recorded just two more outs in 2019 than 2018.
Cora and the Red Sox can continue to defend the plan if they want, but the team should rethink workloads for spring training 2020.