ConVal teammates first and second in giant slalom — The Cougars kicked off their alpine ski season with a meet at Crotched Mountain in Bennington Thursday night, with Rosie Crocker edging teammate Molly Dishong for first. Crocker posted a combined time of 1:04.08 in her two runs, clipping Dishong who finished in 1:04.54. Also placing for ConVal were Caitlyn Beal (14th, 1:13.92) and Lydia Cleveland (35th, 1:27.47).
The Cougars finished second in team scoring to Bow, 371-364, while the boys came in fourth in their race. They finished behind winner Bow, Souhegan Regional and Hollis Brookline. The top four individual finishers counted toward the team scores.
Noah Krason was the top boys’ finished for ConVal taking fifth in 1:02.88. Teammate Reid Wilson was eighth (1:04.48), Ben Kriebel took 19th and (1:09.46) and Cale Skillings was 21st (1:10.19).
High school swimming
Keene girls win swim meet, boys second — The Blackbirds and Monadnock Regional High hosted a meet Friday at Keene State College that also featured Mascenic Regional of New Ipswich, Milford HIgh and Wilton-Lyndeborough. The Keene girls teams finished first, while the Huskies were runners-up; in the boys race, Keene was second and Monadnock took third.
Highlights for the winning Keene girls team included a victory by the medley relay team, which was comprised of Allie Stewart, Anna Hennigan, Lily Brown and Sofia Shatura. They finished in a time of 2:09.63. The Monadnock girls won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:59.64. Swimmers were MKay Farkas, Jenna Condap, Emma Manlove and Alexis Eccleston. Also, Monadnock’s Manlove won both of her individual events, the 50 free and 100 backstroke, with times of 26.45 and 1:05.34, respectively.
For the boys, Andrew Prah of Keene won his events, the 50 and 100 free in times of 25.68 and 58.44.
Keene’s next home meet is Jan. 17 at the Keene State pool at 6 p.m.