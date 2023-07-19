Judge David Ruoff of Rockingham County Superior Court, whose docket includes two challenges to the state’s scheme of funding its public schools, has indicated that decisions in one or both of the cases could be forthcoming within the next 60 days.

In May, Ruoff heard closing arguments in the suit initially filed by the ConVal School District in 2019 claiming that the state has failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation to pay for the adequate education of every child. Both parties appealed Ruoff’s decision to the N.H. Supreme Court, which in 2021 reversed his order and remanded the case for a second trial, which ended this spring and remains to be decided.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

