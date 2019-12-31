A decades-long conflict over state funding of education came to a head in March, when the ConVal Regional School District filed suit against the state, claiming the state’s “adequacy aid” is vastly underfunding what the Legislature determined its obligation to be. ConVal argued the formula should actually net school districts about three times in funding what the state provides. Other districts, including Monadnock, joined in. In June, Cheshire County Judge David Ruoff agreed with the districts, but refused to order the state to pay more immediately. Both sides have since appealed aspects of that ruling to the state Supreme Court.