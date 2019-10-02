Name: Conan Salada
Age: 40
How long have you lived in Keene: 7 years
Family: Yes
Education: 4 years college
Occupation: US Postal carrier / Online Reseller
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: CheshireTV Board of Directors, Secretary
Public/government service: None
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
I’m running to offer the residents of Keene an alternative to the big spending, virtue signaling, control freak nannies currently calling the shots. My main priorities are in repairing potholes, reducing city spending / taxes, and reducing city debt.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
With the exception of Ward 1 with it’s large college base, I’ve never made much distinction between the wards. The most important issue to us all is the high tax rate. Many, on both sides of the aisle, will insist that the silver bullet solution to our regions high tax rate is to simply expand the tax base. This is fallacy. Last year Keene would have needed to add 4 Home Depots (or an equivalent 314 $150,000 single family homes) to the tax rolls just to offset the $1.8 million increase in city, school, and county budgets. It’s not happening. The solution to Keene’s high tax problem is addressing governmental spending.
Fun tip: If you reduce the tax rate, you’ll have much better results in actually encouraging new economic growth. Naturally. No Tax Relief incentives, New Market Tax Credits, TIF districts, or Block grants needed.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
Get rid of zoning. Get rid of the planning board. Get rid of the downtown historic district. Get rid of all local building ordinances. Turn code enforcement over to the private sector. Stop making it difficult for less expensive energy providers to do business in the region. Reduce the tax rate. Get out of the way.
Government doesn’t create jobs. It doesn’t create businesses. It only ever gets in the way and makes it more difficult for the productive parts of society to thrive.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
City Spending. It never gets mentioned. The blame does get tossed around quite often though. It’s the schools fault. It’s the state. The Feds. Meanwhile, you and I, the taxpayers are left holding the bag making cuts to our own family budgets in order to accommodate this year’s new larger tax bill. Otherwise they take our homes. If you haven’t been able to tell already, my main priority is addressing the out of control spending by our local government. I’ve already taken the first step in solving this problem by identifying that it is actually a spending problem and not a revenue problem. The next step is to cut. And this is so much easier than our current elected officials make it out to be. First you instruct the city manager and dept heads (all employees of the taxpayers of Keene, let us not forget — and who make good money to make hard decisions) to make cuts from the operating budget as well as the CIP. I’m thinking 3-5% overall is a good starting point for the first year. And that’s really it. If they bring anything less to the table, you tell them, no, take it back.