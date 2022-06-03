We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Rise for Baby and Family will hold its annual Toddler Fest event on Saturday in Keene.
Toddler Fest is a morning of free and fun activities for young children. The event will be held outside of Rise’s building at 147 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to noon. Planned activities include games, music and song, farm animals to pet, creative play and a visit from the Keene Fire Department (barring fire emergencies.)
All are welcome at the outdoor event, which is sponsored by Fenton Family Dealerships.
Rise, based in Keene, serves more than 250 children annually with its Family Centered Early Supports and Services (FCESS) and child care programs. The non-profit organization’s mission is to support families with infants and toddlers who have or are at risk for developmental delays or disabilities through comprehensive therapeutic services.