Live music is set to return to the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series will be held June 28-Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Apple Hill’s Louise Shonk Kelly Concert Barn at 410 Apple Hill Road, Nelson. The concerts will be preceded by buffet suppers on the lawn from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required for the buffet supper, which costs $20.
The concerts will feature the Apple Hill String Quartet along with guest artists. Apple Hill, winner of the 2015 Ewing Arts Award for excellence in the Monadnock Region, will also be hosting the Summer Chamber Music Workshop, welcoming local, national and international students of all ages. Central to the mission of Apple Hill, the Playing for Peace program uses music as a means to bridge cultural, religious, economic and political divides.
A virtual concert and summer preview will be held tonight at 7:30 p.m., featuring the music of Miriam Sharrock, Sato Matsui and Franz Schubert performed by the Apple Hill String Quartet, and also summer concert season details.
As it enters its 51st year, Apple Hill will be led by newly appointed Executive Director Javier Caballero, who started there 23 years ago as a cello student. He succeeds Lenny Matczynski, who guided Apple Hill’s development for 14 years.
All concerts are free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, the suggested donation is $30. To check dates and reserve online, visit www.applehill.org or call 603-847-3371.