Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the dates and bands scheduled to perform at its annual Concerts on the Green summer concert series.
The nine-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, will kick off on Sunday, June 19, with the Westmoreland Town Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket and/or lawn chair. This year marks the 39th year that the bank has underwritten the series of concerts.
“We’re excited to once again underwrite our Concerts on the Green summer concert series and bring the sounds of summer to our Walpole community,” Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “In addition to showcasing some great local bands, the concert series provides a fun-filled evening of family entertainment to area residents.”
Schedule:
June 19: Westmoreland Town Band
June 26: Walpole Old Home Day Concert with The Walt Sayre Orchestra (5-6:30 p.m.; sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 299)