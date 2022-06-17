We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
DUBLIN — Raylynmor Opera will present a production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Falstaff” in Dublin on June 24 and 26.
Andy Papas returns to sing the title character after his recent performance as Don Magnifico in Raylynmor’s “La Cenerentola.” This roving production of “Falstaff” will be staged on the grounds of a historic Dublin estate, with each of the three acts in a different location on the premises. Tickets are available now.
“Falstaff,” Verdi’s final opera, composed when the maestro was 80 years old, is based on William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Sir John Falstaff, an aging rogue, courts two women, Alice (Sarah Beckham-Turner) and Meg (Kara Cornell) with identical love letters. They conspire to make a fool of the old knight. Unaware of the conspiracy, Alice’s husband, Ford (Marcus DeLoach), learns of Falstaff’s intent and plans his own revenge. The two plots collide and build to a hilarious finale.
The cast of “Falstaff” also includes Erin O’Rourke (Nannetta), Alexander Scheuermann (Fenton), Pamela Stevens (Quickly), Michael Scarcelle (Pistola) and Colin Campbell (Caius). The orchestra is led by Maria Sensi-Sellner of Resonance Works.