The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a tour of Frisky Cow Gelato in Keene on Saturday, June 11, from noon-1 p.m. Visitors will have a chance to meet owner Linda Rubin and discover how she makes gelato.
Rubin fell in love with gelato during a visit to Italy in 1983. Ten years later she moved to New Hampshire and started working at Stonewall Farm, educating the public about where their food comes from and the importance of local agriculture. In the spring of 2018, Linda attended Carpigiani’s Gelato University and has been making gelato and sorbet ever since.
“We love sharing our story with friends and not yet friends,” Rubin said in a news release. “The Coop’s producer tours are a great avenue for this kind of community building.”
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/event/friskycowtour/.