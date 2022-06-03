We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In recognition of Pride Month and the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States, the newly formed Keene Pride nonprofit organization will hold a series of events throughout June. Details for all events and links to purchase tickets can be found on the events calendar at www.keenepride.org.
Throughout the month of June, 21 Bar and Grill at 21 Roxbury St. in Keene will offer the drink of the month, Purple Pride, which can be made as a mocktail or cocktail. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keene Pride.
A Pride Drag Show will be held Saturday, June 11, at Marlborough House, 9 Ling St., featuring The Ladies of the Rainbow. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m., followed by a dance party from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are available at www.keenepride.org.
On Friday, June 17, Machina Arts: Kitchen and Art Bar, 9 Court St., Keene, will host a viewing party from 9 to 11 p.m. to cheer on the contestants of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars. The event will be hosted by Miss Ginger Soulless.
Monadnock Food Co-op at 34 Cypress St., Keene, will host a youth poetry slam at its amphitheater on Friday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and under and is free to attend.
On Tuesday, June 28, Keene Cinemas 6 on Key Road will host a viewing party for the 1990 film “Paris is Burning” on the big screen. Filmed during the 1980s, the documentary by Jennie Livingston has garnered 17 awards and festival wins. The film focuses on the golden age of New York City drag ball culture.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region, create community-building programming and develop a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. For more information or tickets, email general@keenepride.org.