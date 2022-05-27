We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The Keene Family YMCA has announced that its 2022 annual campaign has entered its public phase.
The Y, one of the region’s largest charitable organizations, raises funds year-round through its annual campaign to help families, children and seniors most in need to access YMCA programs and services, including child care, swim lessons, summer camp and health and wellness classes.
The Y aims to raise $150,000 this year from the campaign. They are about a quarter of the way to reaching that goal.
“At the Y, we connect people to a greater sense of purpose — and to each other — to make our community stronger,” said Gail Somers who joined the YMCA Leadership Team in April as Director of Development and Community Impact. “Our mission is to ensure that every member of our community has access to our programs and services.”
Donations to the Y help the community in many ways, including:
*Tuition assistance for babies and toddlers in the Y preschool program
*Membership support for adults with disabilities
*Financial help for seniors so they can socially connect with older adults through the Y’s activity classes
*Scholarships for children and teens so they can be healthy by learning to swim, participating in gymnastics, and other activity-based programs
*Support for community members to participate in the Y’s nationally recognized chronic disease prevention programs
*Community events that inspire action in and across our community
To donate, visit the YMCA website at keeneymca.org. Donate online or download a 2022 pledge form and mail it to the Y at 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431.