The Gilsum Rock Swap and Mineral Show is set to return to Gilsum in late June. The event will be held at the Gilsum Elementary School grounds on Route 10. Show hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
The event is set to feature more than 65 dealers, swappers, distributors, wholesalers and collectors, who can buy, sell, or swap beryl, quartz crystals, semi-precious stones and rocks and minerals of all sorts. Displays range from newly found specimens in the rough to fossils, prized collector’s pieces and hand-crafted jewelry.
This year’s event includes a free presentation by geologist Paul Brandes, “From Paleo to Present: A Brief History of Mining.” Brandes will explain what people mined in each era and how mining techniques gradually evolved, then accelerated in the 19th century.
Gilsum’s many mines operated until the 1940s and yielded feldspar, mica and beryl. Most are now abandoned, although one, the Beauregard mine, is available to mineral clubs through prior arrangement. Today collectors prize other minerals such as beryl. Maps showing locations of local mines are available during the show.
Additional activities include a presentation on prospecting on June 25, daily pancake brunch, bake sale, book sale, a ham and bean supper with homemade pies on June 25 and a chicken barbeque dinner on the afternoon of June 26.
Admission is free, although donations are accepted. All proceeds go to youth recreation and community programs.
For more information, contact Jonathan Bialek at the Gilsum Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 76, Gilsum, NH, 03448; call 603-357-9636; or e-mail gilsumrocks@gmail.com.