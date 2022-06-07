We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The Chesterfield Historical Society (CHS) has received a $7,500 matching grant from The 1772 Foundation in cooperation with the New Hampshire Alliance. This grant will fund the Porch Rehabilitation Project of the future Stone House Tavern Museum.
The Porch Rehabilitation Project includes renovation, restoration and repair, in accordance with the Secretary of Interior's Preservation Standards, to recreate the buildings historic appearance.
After completion, this section of the building will be protected from the elements and safer for people.
The project will be incorporated into the major renovation work being done on the building over the summer. It includes adding an egress to the second floor, construction of an ADA bathroom and electrical upgrades. This is in addition to the extensive work done last year to secure the building from the elements and make necessary structural repairs.