The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will present its 26th annual spring concerts, titled “Why Not Sing?,” on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. outdoors at the Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, in Brattleboro. The events will be the first in-person concerts the BWC has presented since 2019.
The concerts will feature songs the chorus has been working on this spring and includes some favorites from earlier sessions. Local musician Lisa McCormick will join the chorus on several songs, including “Tiny Lights” by Coco Love Alcorn and “Can You Catch the Moon” by Lisa Loeb and Elizabeth Mitchell. The chorus will also sing Velma Frye’s “Take Heart” and Terry Garthwaite’s “Shine On.” McCormick and the chorus will be joined by the ukulele orchestra on a premiere of Barbara McAfee’s song, “Why Not Sing?”
The chorus will also premiere “Everyone Sang,” a work for string quartet and chorus by founder and director Becky Graber. The work features the words of Siegfried Sassoon from the end of World War I. The presentation and recording of “Everyone Sang” is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.