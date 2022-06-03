We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will unveil its newest collection on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. In the red shed in the municipal parking lot behind the library, patrons, can find tools to cultivate a garden, to help with harvesting and for preparing and preserving food. From spades to food dehydrators, implements to support local sustainable food security and enhance the experience of food preparation with specialized equipment will be available for loan to BML cardholders. Library cards are free to Brattleboro residents, property owners and business owners and may be purchased by others for $62 per year or $32 for six months.
“Libraries are built on a model of mutual support and the sharing economy. This new collection of objects is a natural fit with the Library’s mission to connect people and resources to inspire, inform and empower our diverse community,” Library Director Starr LaTronica said in a news release. The Big Red Shed is the result of the combined vision of LaTronica and Town of Brattleboro Sustainability Coordinator Stephen Dotson, who secured funding for the shed and the initial collection from the Vermont Foodbank.