The following 47 students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Westmoreland School for the third trimester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Thirty-three students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Madelyn Day, Mya Dewey, Avery Levasseur, Oliver Norkun, Akadya Owen, Lila Paine, Nancy Shapiro, Natasha Walter, Ki’ara Williams
Grade 7: Ethan Ahnert, Hayden Fowler, Piper Jordan, Avery Kelly, Jillian Russell, Lucy Young
Grade 6: Aleigha Bressett, Liam Hildreth, Cadence Levasseur, Paige McManus, Bryce Weston, Jaelynn Williams
Grade 5: Bentley Axne, Ella Dewey, Zachary Fontaine, Scott Ibelle, Emilia Malila, Kaylie Morse-Figueroa, Willow Norkun, Evelyn Paine, Seth Priebe, Griffyn Smith, Merritt Staszko, Ella Thompson
Fourteen students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Harlan Bell, Javier Garcia, Tanner Giza, Bryce Mackey, Gustyn Smith, Alex Stover
Grade 7: Blake Hudson, Kaila Jarvis
Grade 6: Ashlyn Smith
Grade 5: Natalie Arrow, Ava Ellison, Levi Mackey, Toven Putzel, Reggie Simino
