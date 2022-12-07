The following 49 students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Westmoreland School for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 school year.
Thirty-six students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Ethan Ahnert, Hayden Fowler, Blake Hudson, Piper Jordan, Avery Kelly, Jillian Russell, Lucy Young
Grade 7: Aleigha Bressett, Cadence Levasseur, Paige McManus, Bryce Weston, Jaelynn Williams
Grade 6: Bentley Axne, Miranda Bafundi, Ella Dewey, Scott Ibelle, Emilia Malila, Kaylee Morse-Figueroa, Willow Norkun, Evelyn Paine, Seth Priebe, Ella Thompson, Toven Putzel
Grade 5: Adam Ballou, Abbey Barney, Kaylee Barnum, Linnea Bright-Morgan, Anna Ellison, Everett Goodnow, Grace Hudson, Maeve Mahoney, Piper Norkun, Rosemary Parisi, Brecken Putzel, Annebell Ulitsch, Zoe Zajac
Thirteen students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Kaila Jarvis
Grade 7: Liam Hildreth, Archibald Parisi, Ashlyn Smith
Grade 6: Natalie Arrow, Ava Ellison, Zachary Fontaine, Levi Mackey, Reggie Simino, Merritt Staszko
Grade 5: Daniella Garcia , Sierra Lussier, Brady Trombi
