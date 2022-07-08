The following students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Vilas Middle School in Alstead for the third trimester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Nineteen students achieved highest honors:
Grade 8: Edward Baker, Maebel Dussault, Abigayle Jarvis, Keegan O’Connor, Benjamin Weightman
Grade 7: Raelynn Huffman, Rylie Porter, Nathan Sudsbury, Lydia Vogel
Grade 6: Callianne Blanton, James Cheeney, Marley King, Reese Mialkowski
Grade 5: Izabella Alva, Lukas Baker, Logan Brown, Lila Dussault, Savannah Forbes, Owen Nachajski
Twenty-six students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Cameron Barratt, Sarah Dennewitz, Kyleigh Keator, Kate Lyman, Hailey Robichaud, Gabriel Schiavoni, K.J. Small, Tyler St. Pierre
Grade 7: Taylor Ayotte, Brooklyn Gay, Elias Gutierrez, Ava LaClair, Avery Pelow, Hannah Royce, Paul Young
Grade 6: Elizabeth Gallagher, Haley Jarvis, Jack Marsh IV, Laci Robichaud
Grade 5: Benjamion Anders, Brayden Donahue, Carina Hernandez, Rowan Huffman, Mason LeClair, Hendrix Markham, Zoa Porter-Nash
Twelve students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Garrett Asanowicz, Alexis Barratt, Dayna Olmstead, Charlotte Reilly, Aiden Ruszkowski
Grade 7: Isaac Brault, Nolan Gallagher
Grade 6: Ben Farnham
Grade 5: Hunter Buckley, Mya Pratt, Annabelle Russell, Nathan Schiavoni
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive the ELF weekly newsletter?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.