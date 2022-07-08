The following students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Vilas Middle School in Alstead for the third trimester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Nineteen students achieved highest honors:

Grade 8: Edward Baker, Maebel Dussault, Abigayle Jarvis, Keegan O’Connor, Benjamin Weightman

Grade 7: Raelynn Huffman, Rylie Porter, Nathan Sudsbury, Lydia Vogel

Grade 6: Callianne Blanton, James Cheeney, Marley King, Reese Mialkowski

Grade 5: Izabella Alva, Lukas Baker, Logan Brown, Lila Dussault, Savannah Forbes, Owen Nachajski

Twenty-six students achieved high honors:

Grade 8: Cameron Barratt, Sarah Dennewitz, Kyleigh Keator, Kate Lyman, Hailey Robichaud, Gabriel Schiavoni, K.J. Small, Tyler St. Pierre

Grade 7: Taylor Ayotte, Brooklyn Gay, Elias Gutierrez, Ava LaClair, Avery Pelow, Hannah Royce, Paul Young

Grade 6: Elizabeth Gallagher, Haley Jarvis, Jack Marsh IV, Laci Robichaud

Grade 5: Benjamion Anders, Brayden Donahue, Carina Hernandez, Rowan Huffman, Mason LeClair, Hendrix Markham, Zoa Porter-Nash

Twelve students achieved honors:

Grade 8: Garrett Asanowicz, Alexis Barratt, Dayna Olmstead, Charlotte Reilly, Aiden Ruszkowski

Grade 7: Isaac Brault, Nolan Gallagher

Grade 6: Ben Farnham

Grade 5: Hunter Buckley, Mya Pratt, Annabelle Russell, Nathan Schiavoni

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.