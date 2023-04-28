The following 39 students in grades 5-9 were named to the honor roll at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Twenty-four students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Madyson Brown, Thomas Cardine, Caroline Miller, Colleen Nelligan, Shannon Nelligan, Alexia Tuthill, Belen Vicente-Digiovanni, Lilly Vitters, Keeghan White
Grade 7: Eden LaPlume, Monica Lundin, Makayla Paolino, Dan Rusu, Grace Stephens
Grade 6: Sharon Adams, Francesca Crisman, Anna Rafail, Marcus Sementa, Keagan Sweeney, Sophie Tarnowski, Aislinn White
Grade 5: Cian Daniels, Zac Lucena, Braxton Tuthill
Fifteen students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Jillian Boulay, Wesley McWhirk
Grade 7: Londyn Edstrom, Lily Sanderson, Holden Sodders, Jacob Wyatt
Grade 6: Philip Benitez, Luca Rafail, Mackenzie Ryan, Willa Sickles, Caleb Tarnowski, Sole Vicente-Digiovanni
Grade 5: Lucia Blanchard, Waylon McWhirk, Brooklyn Pymm
The following 23 students in grades 9-11 were named to the honor roll at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Eleven students achieved first honors:
Grade 11: James Crisman, Ethan Lewis
Grade 10: Allie Burgess, Francis Cardine
Grade 9: Dean Kangas, Sully Murray, Kyle Paolino, Torin Regney, Andreea Rusu, Elio Saba, Ethan Young
Twelve students achieved second honors:
Grade 11: Greta Fenn, Caden Nicholas, Tessa Person
Grade 10: Gracein Jasmin, Morgan Murray, Emma Schriver, Elice Sodders
Grade 9: Harmoney Brown, Atticus Eden, Ethan Petschik, Alyvia Singleton, Siena Swingle
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.