The St. Joseph Regional School Destination Imagination middle school engineering team participated in the N.H. Destination ImagiNation Affiliate Tournament on March 25 in Bedford.
The Keene team earned a first place finish for the challenge “Thrill Ride,” for which they needed to build a roller coaster in two or more pieces that needed to be assembled during their presentation and included a “thrilling event.” They also competed in an instant challenge, which required them to solve a problem that was previously not given to them. The team members were Abby Brown (grade 7), Everett Fenn (grade 6), Sam Gauthier (grade 7), and Thomas Hanrahan (grade 7); they are mentored by St. Joseph’s faculty member Bernadette Kuhn.
Destination Imagination is an extracurricular school activity with tournaments around the state to provide a showcase for creativity, problem solving skills and teamwork.
