Denali Croteau of Keene, Catrina Kipka of Dublin and Emmaline Riendeau of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
August Kotula of Peterborough, Matt Manwaring of Keene, Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland and James Wolpe of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.
Noah Timmer of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the winter semester ending in April 2022.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Ella M. McCullough of Peterborough was named to second honors.
Natalie Hanna of Keene was named to first honors.
Griffin F. Temple of Keene was named to first honors.
Abbe K. Cravinho of Bellows Falls was named to second honors.
Maddison Segerstrom of Keene was named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students graduated from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., after the spring 2022 semester.
Skye Civitella of Hancock received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design and digital media.
Hayley Druschel of Langdon received a Master of Science in health care administration.
Aidan Kane of Keene received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design and digital media.
Brigham Boice of Peterborough, Skye Civitella of Hancock, Aidan Kane of Keene and Jack Lyons of Marlborough were named to the dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the spring 2022 semester.
Elizabeth Morris of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., for the spring 2022 quarter.
Anna Hendrix of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md., for the spring 2022 semester
