Denali Croteau of Keene, Catrina Kipka of Dublin and Emmaline Riendeau of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.

August Kotula of Peterborough, Matt Manwaring of Keene, Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland and James Wolpe of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.

