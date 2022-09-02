Murphy Hartmann of Keene, a student at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society on May 6. Hartmann is a member of the university’s men’s lacrosse team.
Samuel R. Hoffman of Keene was named to the dean’s list at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring 2022 semester.
Logan Cota from Bellows Falls graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Emma Crowley of Peterborough graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston on May 14. Crowley received a Bachelor of Arts in communication and media studies.
Emilia Fitzherbert of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.
Julia Aug of Keene, Garrett Cournoyer of Jaffrey and Carson O’Neil of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the spring 2022 semester.
Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld, Nathaniel Gryczka
Marlborough: Savannah Marcello
Swanzey: Brooke Johnson
The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:
Bellows Falls: Nina King
Harrisville: Randall Weber
Keene: Bradley Baybutt
Peterborough: Quinn Kelley, Ayla Laro
Kylie Mitchell of Hancock graduated from The University of Utah on May 5. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in parks, recreation and tourism with an emphasis in outdoor recreation studies.
Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield, Mason Lantz of Charlestown, Carley Rokes of Stoddard and Nelly Tattersall of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University for the spring 2022 semester.
Two local students graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., in May.
Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and sociology and Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Kelly Keating of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in an individualized major.
Kelley Akerley of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Kalamazoo College in Michigan for the spring 2022 semester.
Four local students graduated from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., on May 21.
Jennifer M. Fields of Westmoreland graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor.
Murphy J. Hartmann of Keene graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication/media and journalism.
Ryan Joseph Langlois of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in marketing communication/advertising.
Hallie Margaret Robertson of Keene graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in forensic chemistry.
Ryan Langlois of Keene and Kaitlyn McGill of Peterborough were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
