Ali Hennessey-Roberts of Harrisville was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
Ella Bushee of Walpole is majoring in communication studies and is a member of the class of 2024.
Payton Cavanaugh of Troy is majoring in journalism and is a member of the class of 2025.
Althea Champion of Alstead is majoring in writing, literature and publishing and is a member of the class of 2023.
Daisy MacDonald of Hinsdale is majoring in creative writing BFA and is a member of the class of 2025.
Addison Swasey of Peterborough is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the class of 2025.
Madison Clark of Bellows Falls, Jager Klema of Charlestown and Ella Livengood of Alstead were recipients of the annual Key Award at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. The Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
The following six local students graduated from the University of Rhode Island in May:
Jaffrey: Carly E. Labrecque
Keene: Matthew Erik Greene, Alexis M. Perry
Peterborough: Timothy Burgess
Rindge: Karissa M. Oakes
Walpole: Sadie L. Bursky
Matthew Trieber of Bellows Falls received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama during summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6.
Dawson Tso of Dublin was part of the Cedarville University student rocket team which took part in the NASA Student Launch 2022 competition in Huntsville, Ala., placing second in two categories during the three-day competition in April.
A total of 60 teams, 44 in the university division, launched rockets for the NASA-sponsored competition. Schools involved included the U.S. Air Force Academy, Ohio State University, Purdue University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which won the overall competition.
Cedarville University won the second-place rookie team award, won by James Madison University, and the second-place reusable launch vehicle award, won by Purdue University, presented to teams that innovatively crafted well-constructed rocket designs, while maintaining rocket safety and efficiency.
Annually, students create amateur rockets to launch, fly at an altitude of 4,000-6,000 feet and successfully land at the event. This year, teams were also tasked with creating a rocket capable of autonomously identifying and communicating its location back to the team without the use of a GPS.
The following 27 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the summer 2022 semester.
Alstead: Melanie AndersonSalo, Diana Larsen
Antrim: Toni-Marie Geddes Lozeau, Adam Paquin Varnum
Charlestown: Victoria Beaudry, Rosalie Ornelas
Fitzwilliam: Jean-Francois Leblanc
Hinsdale: Michael Darcy, Alexis Klinker, Kathryn Lynch
Jaffrey: Briana Russell
Keene: Nathan Brown, Mitchell Davis, Benjamin Hardy, Rebecca Miller, Cecilia Olsen
North Walpole: Elizabeth Sichling
Peterborough: Crystalyn Doyle, John Elliott, Benjamin Klaessig
Spofford: Alyssa Shelley
Surry: Collin Page
Swanzey: Madisyn Chamberlain, Christina Christo, Trisha Moore, Brittany Patnode, Krista Redfield
The following seven local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the summer 2022 semester.
Bellows Falls: Destinee Learned
Dublin: William French
Fitzwilliam: Jeffrey Cesaitis
Keene: Tran Nguyen, Bridget Toepfer, Elizabeth Truman
Troy: Arthur Maynard
Tessa Federico-Maietta of Keene, Anna McGuiness of Hancock and Selma Watson of Drewsville were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
