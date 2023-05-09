Connor Sengaloun is the recipient of the N.H. School Board Association Student Representative Scholarship for the Southwest Region.
Holly Kennedy, Hinsdale School Board Vice-Chair and NHSBA President, presented the scholarship.
Sengaloun is the Hinsdale School Board student member and has been integral in giving the students a voice at the board level.
Stacy (Panza) Latamore, a Keene native, who was recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Latamore, now of Prosper, Texas, was initiated at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.
Sarah Drogue of Keene was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Drogue was initiated at Florida Institute of Technology.
Robert Amundson of Dublin, Noah Timmer of Keene and Kirsten Farhm of Marlborough were named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall 2022 semester.
Kendall Larson of Peterborough was named to the dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester.
Brigham Boice of Peterborough, Ryan Jackson of Keene and Jack Lyons of Marlborough were named to the dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the fall 2022 semester.
Grace Conety of Walpole, Jennah Harvey of Jaffrey and Anna McGuiness of Hancock were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2022 semester.
Charles Crisman and Peter Crisman, both of Munsonville, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, for the fall 2022 semester.
Jason Bergeron of Dublin has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the mathematics honorary society. Bergeron is a member of the Class of 2025 and is majoring in mathematics and psychology.
