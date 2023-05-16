Kaleb Houle-Lawrence of Alstead, a student at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, recently earned a National Merit Scholarship of $2,500.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised the students’ academic records, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Laura Hoffheimer of Peterborough, a student at Emerson College, showcased a film during the 22nd annual Emerson Film Festival in Boston. The festival took place in the Bright Family Screening room in Paramount Center on March 22, screening 12 short documentary, narrative and experimental films made by Emerson students. The screening was followed by a live moderated conversation with student filmmakers as well. Hoffheimer made a seven minute film titled “Vulpes.”
James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for the winter 2023 term.
James Wolpe of Dublin has been inducted into Mu Sigma Rho, the national honorary society for statistics. Wolpe is a member of the Class of 2024 and is majoring in data science. Wolpe attended Dublin School.
