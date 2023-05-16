Kaleb Houle-Lawrence of Alstead, a student at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, recently earned a National Merit Scholarship of $2,500.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised the students’ academic records, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

