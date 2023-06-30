Althea Champion of Alstead, a student at Emerson College in Boston, was one of 98 seniors and juniors inducted into Emerson’s Gold Key Honor Society on April 5, in a ceremony in the Semel Theater in Boston. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson in 1962 to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Juniors in the top 5 percent of their class, and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits are eligible.

Margaret Butts of Keene graduated from Regis College in Weston, Mass., with a Master of Science in nursing — family nurse practitioner on May 6.

