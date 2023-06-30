Althea Champion of Alstead, a student at Emerson College in Boston, was one of 98 seniors and juniors inducted into Emerson’s Gold Key Honor Society on April 5, in a ceremony in the Semel Theater in Boston. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson in 1962 to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Juniors in the top 5 percent of their class, and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits are eligible.
Margaret Butts of Keene graduated from Regis College in Weston, Mass., with a Master of Science in nursing — family nurse practitioner on May 6.
The following six local students graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on May 21:
Natalie Hanna of Keene graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Andre S. Nolan of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in geography.
Manny C. Bowman of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in management.
Sienna A. Sorbello of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Riley C. Buckjune of Rindge graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching.
Abbe Kathryn Cravinho of Bellows Falls graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Two local students graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., on May 20.
Hamilton Abert of Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business and management.
Walter Cook of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in physics.
The following two local students graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., on May 21.
Emily Coppola of Keene, a graduate of Keene High School, majored in biology.
George Gowdy of Walpole, a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School, majored in environmental studies-government.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.