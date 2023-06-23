Anna Hennigan of West Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list for academic excellence at United States Military Academy for both semesters of the 2022 academic year. Hennigan, a member of the class of 2026, is the daughter of Amiee and Matt Hennigan of West Chesterfield.
The following 28 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2023 term.
Charlestown: Christopher Berry, Alex St. John, Avery Walker
Dublin: William French
Hancock: Oscar Bernier
Hinsdale: Myleen Bowker, Brittany Young
Jaffrey: Christopher James, Kathryn Whitaker
Keene: Cassidy Barcome, Benjamin Brown, Victoria Croteau, Natalie Davidson, Kaden Fowler, Dylan Ramos
Marlborough: Jaiden Blanchard
Peterborough: Crystalyn Doyle, Aleah French, David Kimball, Samuel Norton, Maya Staples
Rindge: Annika Jayne, Jean-Francois Leblanc
Swanzey: Abbey Crandall, Sydney Eccleston
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2023 term.
Hinsdale: Kathryn Lynch
Keene: Nathan Brown, Paige Newell
Richmond: Sean Sprague
Swanzey: Merin Ells
Walpole: Makayla Waysville
Emily Boswell of Marlborough and Sita Moses of Dublin were inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in April. Boswell is a student at St. Lawrence University and Moses is a student at Sweet Briar College.
Alex Clayton, Claire Cocklin and Lily Swahnberg, all of Keene, graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon in Mount Hermon, Mass., on May 21.
Gabriel Buonomano of Fitzwilliam and Sola Hoffman of Keene graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., on May 13. Buonomano majored in computer science and Hoffman majored in mechanical engineering.
Sola Hoffman of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Andrew Fletcher and Noah Ogden, both of Dublin, were named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2023 semester.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2023 semester.
Dublin: Emily Fletcher, Yile Yu
Rindge: Meghan Boutwell, Autumn Hicks
Meghan Boutwell of Rindge graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., on May 5 with a Bachelor of Science in ministry and leadership.
Two local students were recognized at the annual Awards Ceremony during Commencement Week at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
Andrew Fletcher of Dublin received the Communication Studies Award. The Communication Studies Award is given to a communication major who has demonstrated superior understanding of communication theory and excellence in communication practice.
Meghan Boutwell of Rindge received the Christian Discipleship Award. The recipients of this award are seniors who have distinguished themselves through a pattern of consistent Christian living and peer discipleship that demonstrates love for and faithfulness to God and His Word; unashamed testimony for Jesus Christ, the only Savior; and edifying love for God’s people.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene, a student at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., participated in the institution’s annual Runway shows in April. Cranston-Weaver was a scene manager for show. The annual fashion shows featured work from 89 student designers and more than 150 models and production staff members.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.