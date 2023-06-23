Anna Hennigan of West Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list for academic excellence at United States Military Academy for both semesters of the 2022 academic year. Hennigan, a member of the class of 2026, is the daughter of Amiee and Matt Hennigan of West Chesterfield.

The following 28 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2023 term.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.