The following local students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May:
Bellows Falls: Naomi Besson
Hancock: Isabel Wilder
Keene: John Zwierzchowski
Marlborough: Erika Farhm
Rindge: Elizabeth Graff
Walpole: Chelsey Patch
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the spring 2022 semester:
Hancock: Lucy Civitella, Isabel Wilder
Marlborough: Erika Farhm
Keene: Isabelle Fleuette, Isabel Ostroski
Westmoreland: Adelyne Hayward
Peterborough: Noah Krason
Three local students were awarded bachelor’s degrees at Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s commencement ceremony on May 14:
Amber Beliveau of Walpole majored in mechanical engineering.
Emily Gonzales of Keene majored in chemical engineering.
Genavieve Lombara of Gilsum majored in mechanical engineering.
Jewell Park of Keene graduated from Avila University in Kansas City, Mo., in May with a Bachelor of Science in wellness studies.
Jarod Hart of Rindge graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Mass., on May 8 with a bachelor’s degree.
Taylor Viles of Dublin graduated summa cum laude from Lasell University in Newton, Mass., on May 14 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication.
Anne Clark of Spofford graduated from Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., in May with an Associate of Arts degree.
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.
Curtis Whitcomb of Jaffrey graduated from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., on May 22.
Gabrielle D. Anastasio of Walpole and Evan John Turner of Peterborough were named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.
James Blair of Alstead was one of two recipients of the Iris Leadership Award at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., this year. Blair is a psychology major with a minor in mathematics. He is a student worker in the Office of Alumni Relations, involved in the Elmira College Dance Marathon and is a peer tutor. He was also inducted in Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Brady Proctor of Antrim was named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta for the spring 2022 semester.
Daniel Rodden of Spofford graduated cum laude from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., on May 27 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Tate Niemela of Jaffrey and Taylor Viles of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
