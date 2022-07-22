Isabella Sutton of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the spring 2022 semester.
Elizabeth Gorske graduated magna cum laude from Messiah University in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She will be attending the University of Colorado Law School in the fall.
Sara Gorske of Keene received a Master of Science in materials science from California Institute of Technology and is now continuing work toward a Ph.D. there.
The following eight students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2022 semester:
Antrim: Avery Opland
Bellows Falls: Emily Harris
Charlestown: Linsey Decato
Keene: Audrianna Lavertue
Peterborough: Jasmin Reed, Kyle Shearer
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Walpole: Maeve Perron
The following six students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2022 semester:
Antrim: Julia Donovan
Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden
Fitzwilliam: Hannah Coppo
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Keene: Keegan Murphy
Peterborough: Riley Bemont
The following local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., after the spring 2022 semester:
Teagan Bacon of Bellows Falls earned a Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Heather Benson of Bellows Falls earned a Associate of Science in nursing.
Jamie Chamberlain of Charlestown earned a Associate of Science in nursing.
Alison Elliott of Swanzey earned a Associate of Science in nursing.
Clarissa Fish of West Swanzey earned an Associate of Science in nursing.
Jamie Graves of Ashuelot earned an Associate of Science in nursing.
Amanda Hobbs of Keene majored in paramedicine.
Cheyanna Venable of Alstead earned an Associate of Science in nursing.
The following five local students were among 197 students who graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts on May 22:
Keene: Caroline Newbold, Nicholas Newbold
Spofford: Ava Clarke
Swanzey: Alexander Minickiello
Walpole: Sidney Curven
Hallie Robertson of Keene received the Chemistry Book Prize at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., during a ceremony on May 5 at the university. The Chemistry Book Prize is presented to the graduating senior with excellent achievement in chemistry.
Aria Drew of Antrim and Skyler Hulser of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2022 semester.
Petra McLay of Antrim was named to the president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2022 semester.
Chris Wilder of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
The following two local students graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on May 22:
Riley C. Buckjune of Rindge graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Community Youth and Education Studies. Buckjune is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
Sophie Rose Carney-Brenner of Keene graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
Isabel Bushway of Charlestown achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA at Hofstra University during the spring 2022 semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list.
Rachel Watson of Walpole and Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester.
