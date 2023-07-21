Amelia Johnson of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester.
Denali Cassin Croteau of Keene graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston on May 13 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Croteau, a 2019 graduate of Keene High School, has accepted a position as a nurse in the emergency department at Lahey Medical Center in Boston.
The following local students were named to the dean’s List at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester:
Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld, Nathaniel Gryczka
Marlborough: Savannah Marcello
Rindge: Tessa Spingola
Swanzey: Brooke Johnson
Troy: Alicia Patenaude
Jonathan Burns of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for the spring 2023 semester.
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene and Tate Niemela of Jaffrey were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Peyton Springfield of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Isabel Bushway of Charlestown, Rachel Watson of Walpole and Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey were named to the provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester.
Abigail Wheeler of Jaffrey was named to the president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the spring 2023 semester.
Joshua Arruda was named to president’s list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the fall 2022 semester.
Angelica Marcello of Marlborough graduated from Widener University in Chester, Pa., in May. Marcello earned a Bachelor of Science in allied health from the Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies.
Cameron Fry of North Walpole and Trevor Palmiotto of Walpole were named to the dean’s list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester.
Jacob Lugo of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., for the spring 2023 semester.
Charlie Crisman of Munsonville graduated from the University of Dallas in May. Crisman earned a Bachelor of Arts in politics from Constantin College.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene graduated from Lasell University in Newton, Mass., on May 13 with a Bachelor of Arts in fashion media and marketing.
Maggie Baribault and Willow Baribault, both of Antrim, and Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the spring 2023 semester.
Silas Bernier of Jaffrey was named to the president’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., for the spring 2023 semester.
Nicholas Bergeron of Jaffrey and Matthew Peate of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., for the spring 2023 semester.
