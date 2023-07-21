Amelia Johnson of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester.

Denali Cassin Croteau of Keene graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston on May 13 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Croteau, a 2019 graduate of Keene High School, has accepted a position as a nurse in the emergency department at Lahey Medical Center in Boston.

