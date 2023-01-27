The following local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2022:
Bridget Love of Keene graduated with a Master of Social Work.
Sarah Carbonara of Keene graduated with a Master of Education in secondary education.
Margaret Yates of Dublin graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation and sustainability.
Riccardo Dentesano of Rindge graduated with a Master of Science in cybersecurity policy and risk management.
Megan Healey of Troy graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical science: medical and veterinary science.
Ava Mitchell of Walpole graduated with a Bachelor of Science in bioengineering.
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
Emily Fletcher and Noah Ogden, both of Dublin, were named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2022 semester.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2022 semester.
Dublin: Andrew Fletcher, Yile Yu
Rindge: Meghan Boutwell, Autumn Hicks
Trevor Faber of Hancock, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Designing Mobile Exhibits” with the Museum of Childhood.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver, a Lasell University student from Keene, presented at the institution’s annual Career Readiness Symposium. Cranston-Weaver presented a fashion industry capstone project, “Uncommon Threads, Uncommon Closet,” with the Lawrence, Mass., nonprofit of the same name. The presentation recapped a semester-long collaboration with the company, during which student teams researched a set of challenges and produced deliverables in response at the conclusion of the project.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene, Tate Niemela of Jaffrey and Grace LeClair of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester.
Riley Morse of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., for the fall 2022 semester.
Renee A. Jones of Chesterfield was named to the honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
Aaron Caldwell of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Conn., for the fall 2022 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester.
Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld, Nathaniel Gryczka
Swanzey: Brooke Johnson
Marlborough: Savannah Marcello
Troy: Alicia Patenaude
Jonathan Burns of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University for the fall 2022 semester.
Evan John Turner of Peterborough was named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
Maggie Baribault and Willow Baribault, both of Antrim, and Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the fall 2022 semester.
