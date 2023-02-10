Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
Jacob Lugo of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., for the fall 2022 semester.
Abigail Wheeler of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall 2022 semester.
Allyson Hocter of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
Presley Wollan of Keene completed requirements for a degree from Trine University in Angola, Ind., at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Wollan earned a bachelor of science in psychology.
Aleksi Ojanen of Rindge, Austin Poikonen of Rindge and Samantha Tremblay of Keene were named to the dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester.
Gabriel Buonomano of Fitzwilliam, Trevor Faber of Hancock and Sola Hoffman of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the fall 2022 semester.
Trevor Parkinson of Hinsdale and Marisa Stetson of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville for the fall 2022 semester.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.