The following 11 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2022 semester:
Antrim: Andrew Edmunds
Bellows Falls: Emily Harris
Greenfield: Daniel Sleeper
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Keene: Hannah Chilcoat, Noah Kress
Marlow: Ariana Hopewell
Peterborough: Jasmin Reed, Kyle Shearer
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Walpole: Maeve Perron
The following eight local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2022 semester:
Antrim: Avery Opland
Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden
Charlestown: Christian Tinker
Hinsdale: Kristin Davis
Keene: Zachary Bourassa, Audrianna Lavertue
North Walpole: Breanna Stockman
Peterborough: Natalie Tremblay
The following 11 students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., for the fall 2022 semester:
Keene: Mia Brown, Brooklynn Goller, Sofia Guardiano, Aditi Saleh
Peterborough: Noah Krason, Natalie Lafleur
Spofford: Ava Vitters
Swanzey: Olivia Stanley
West Chesterfield: Allison Cooper-Ellis
Westmoreland: Lydia Bunszel, Adelyne Hayward
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the fall 2022 semester.
Bellows Falls: Griffin Waryas
Hancock: Taya Kerwin
Harrisville: Ciana Willette
Jaffrey: Alison Asaff
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp
Kylee Dewey of Westmoreland, Jacob O’Neill of Rindge and Emma Patria of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the fall 2022 semester.
Isabel Bushway of Charlestown and Rachel Watson of Walpole were named to the provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
