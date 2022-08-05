Kiera McLaughlin, a recent graduate of Keene High School, was recently named a winner of a prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for high school senior women. McLaughlin was selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter H of Keene. McLaughlin plans to attend Mount Holyoke College this fall.

The competitive STAR Scholarship is awarded to women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

