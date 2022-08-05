Kiera McLaughlin, a recent graduate of Keene High School, was recently named a winner of a prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for high school senior women. McLaughlin was selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter H of Keene. McLaughlin plans to attend Mount Holyoke College this fall.
The competitive STAR Scholarship is awarded to women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
The local P.E.O chapter has members in southeastern Vermont as well as southwestern New Hampshire.
Jillian Basner of Nelson was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University for spring 2022 semester.
Jonathan Burns and Joshua Burns, both of Chesterfield, and Dawson Tso Dublin were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville (Ohio) University for spring 2022 semester.
The following two local students graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs on May 22.
Jordan Cooper of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Silas Howe of Marlborough graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in computer science.
Thomas Szot of Keene was named to the president’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Joshua Burns of Chesterfield and Dawson Tso of Dublin graduated from Cedarville (Ohio) University in spring. Both earned degrees in mechanical engineering.
The following three local students graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., on May 22.
Teal Borden of Keene graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Borden attended Keene High School.
Matt Manwaring of Keene graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. Manwaring attended Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies and business in the liberal arts. O’Neil attended Keene High School.
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the spring 2022 semester:
Greenfield: Becca Jennings
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp
Jaffrey: Carly Labrecque
Rindge: Karissa Oakes
Harrisville: Ciana Willette
Bellows Falls: Griff Waryas
The following two local students completed intensive research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute:
Sola Hoffman of Keene, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, completed the project titled “Sustainable, Local Seafood in Hawai’i Schools.”
William Luksha of Jaffrey, who is majoring in applied physics, completed the project titled “Humanity and Space.”
Joshua Arruda of Jaffrey was named to the president’s list at The University of Alabama for the spring 2022 semester.
Kyle Eaves of Jaffrey and Nicholas Patrick of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Elsi Ojanen of Rindge, Daniel Rodden of Spofford and Samantha Tremblay of Keene were named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Nicholas Bergeron and Silas Bernier, both of Jaffrey, and Ruthie Davis of Hinsdale were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., for the spring 2022 semester.
Tegan Murray of Harrisville was named to the dean’s list at Washington College in Chestertown, Md., for the spring 2022 semester.
Michael Cimino of Peterborough graduated from the University of Hartford in May with a Doctor of Musical Arts in composition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.