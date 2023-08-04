Lindsey Carey of Greenfield, Harrison Gleim of Bellows Falls and Morgan Tilley of Walpole were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
James Blair of Alstead graduated magna cum laude from Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., on June 4. Blair earned a bachelor of science. He was also awarded the Abraham Shabanowitz Mathematics Prize. The prize was established by Dr. Harry Shabanowitz, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, in memory of his father, to be awarded to graduates showing outstanding achievement in the field of mathematics.
Olly Hristache of Peterborough, Temple Nightingale of Dublin and Nelly Tattersall of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the spring 2023 semester.
Alison Asaff of Jaffrey and Ciana Willette of Harrisville were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the spring 2023 semester.
Gabriel Luciani of Keene graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., recently. Luciani earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a master of science in athletic training.
Charles Crisman of Munsonville was given the Leo Paul De Alvarez Award at the University of Dallas’ spring 2023 convocation ceremony in May. The Leo Paul De Alvarez Award was presented to Crisman by Dr. David Upham on behalf of the politics department. Named in honor of Professor Emeritus Leo Paul De Alvarez, the award is given to the graduating politics major with the best senior thesis.
Joshua Arruda was named to the president’s list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the spring 2023 semester.
The following five local residents were named to the dean’s list at Clark University for the spring 2023 semester:
Bellows Falls: Abbe Kathryn Cravinho
Keene: Natalie Hanna, Griffin Temple
Peterborough: Ella M. McCullough, Sienna A. Sorbello
