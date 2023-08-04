Lindsey Carey of Greenfield, Harrison Gleim of Bellows Falls and Morgan Tilley of Walpole were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.

James Blair of Alstead graduated magna cum laude from Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., on June 4. Blair earned a bachelor of science. He was also awarded the Abraham Shabanowitz Mathematics Prize. The prize was established by Dr. Harry Shabanowitz, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, in memory of his father, to be awarded to graduates showing outstanding achievement in the field of mathematics.

