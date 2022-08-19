Alethea Aivaliotis of Winchester graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., in May. She was also named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Camden Round of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the spring 2022 semester.
Branden Farr of Hinsdale graduated from Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass. He earned a certificate of completion in optics and photonics.
The following two local students graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., in May:
Justin Bemis of Swanzey earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, accounting.
Natalia Hautanen of Peterborough earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, marketing.
Brandon Rilling of Surry was named to the dean’s list at MassBay Community College in Wellesley Hill, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Cassandra McCabe of Walpole graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., this spring with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience.
Skyler Hulser of Charlestown graduated cum laude from Castleton (Vt.) University in May with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Gabrielle Drew Anastasio of Walpole graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a minor in literature and the arts.
Emily Catherine Foard of West Chesterfield graduated from William James College in Newton, Mass., with a Doctor of Psychology in clinical psychology.
Abigail Wheeler of Jaffrey was named to the president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the spring 2022 semester.
Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2022 semester.
Sarah Hansel of Spofford was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., for the spring 2022 semester.
Nathan Appel of Keene was named to the dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2022 semester.
Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the spring 2022 semester.
Justin Bemis of Swanzey was named to the president’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the spring 2022 semester.
Justin Bemis of Swanzey, Liam Fluharty of Rindge and Natalia Hautanen of Peterborough were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the spring 2022 semester.
Aiden Abrahamsen of Spofford was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois for the spring 2022 semester.
Jack Nadeau of Westmoreland graduated from The University of Tampa on May 7 with a Bachelor of Science in allied health.
Hallie Robertson of Keene was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony in April.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.