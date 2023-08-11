Eleanor Rose Hayward of Westmoreland graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., on May 21. Hayward graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in gender studies and a minor in reproductive health, rights, and justice from the Five Colleges Program, which includes classes taken at Smith, Amherst and Hampshire Colleges as well as UMass Amherst. In the spring of 2022 she also participated in a semester abroad at Sussex University in Brighton, England.

The following 12 local students graduated from Plymouth State University on May 12:

