Eleanor Rose Hayward of Westmoreland graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., on May 21. Hayward graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in gender studies and a minor in reproductive health, rights, and justice from the Five Colleges Program, which includes classes taken at Smith, Amherst and Hampshire Colleges as well as UMass Amherst. In the spring of 2022 she also participated in a semester abroad at Sussex University in Brighton, England.
The following 12 local students graduated from Plymouth State University on May 12:
Keene: Gabriel Fletcher, Audrianna Lavertue, Keegan Murphy
Peterborough: Kyle Shearer
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Walpole: Quinn Perron
The following 11 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2023 semester.
Antrim: Andrew Edmunds
Bellows Falls: Emily Harris
Charlestown: Lexia Stanley, Christian Tinker
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Keene: Zachary Bourassa, Audrianna Lavertue
Peterborough: Jasmin Reed, Kyle Shearer
Walpole: Camden Dunbar, Maeve Perron
The following 14 local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2023 semester.
Antrim: Avery Opland
Bellows Falls: Noah Rawling, Abbigale Hodge
Greenfield: Daniel Sleeper
Hinsdale: Kristin Davis
Jaffrey: Madison Stewart
Keene: Brodie McConnell, Elizabeth Squires, Aizaz Ali, Sophie Streed
North Walpole: Breanna Stockman
Peterborough: Natalie Tremblay
Walpole: Quinn Perron
Westmoreland: Maria Majewski
The following eight local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2023 semester:
Hancock: Eliza Briggs
Harrisville: Briauna Clay
Keene: Duncan Priestley, Quinn Kelley
Marlborough: Madeline Rugg
Peterborough: Daniel Petit, Bradley Baybutt
Swanzey: Ayla Laro
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the spring 2023 semester.
Hinsdale: Daisy Macdonald
Keene: Elizabeth Doyle, Violet Masterson
Peterborough: Laura Hoffheimer
Walpole: Ella Bushee
The following eight local students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Hancock: Isabelle Laskey-Rigrod
Keene: Brooklynn Goller
Marlborough: Margaret Polifrone
Peterborough: Oliver Ellerkamp, Natalie Lafleur
Swanzey: Emily Frost, Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley
Connor Marshall of Harrisville was named to the dean’s list at Northfield Mount Hermon for both semesters of the 2022-2023 academic year. As a junior this fall, Marshall is also a member of the concert and jazz bands, the soccer and swim teams, and is also the annual recipient of both the John Amory Thorndike and L.C. & Mary Heist scholar-athlete scholarships.
Sapphire Joy of Bellows Falls was named to the chancellor’s list at the University of South Carolina in Beaufort for the spring 2023 semester.
Kylee Dewey of Westmoreland, Petra McLay of Antrim and Emma Patria of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the spring 2023 semester.
Althea Champion of Alstead and Laura Hoffheimer of Peterborough graduated from Emerson College in Boston on May 14.
Heather Gonyea of Rindge and Kaitlyn McGill of Peterborough were named to the president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Hannah Drew of Keene was named to the president’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the spring 2023 semester.
Thomas Szot of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Kendall Larson of Peterborough was named to the dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for the spring 2023 semester.
Samantha Tremblay of Keene was named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2023 semester.
Aaron Caldwell of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester.
