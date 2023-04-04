Alea Denney of Keene was named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the fall 2022 semester.
Sarah Lavoie of Dublin was named to the dean’s list at College of Charleston (S.C.) for the fall 2022 semester.
Nicci Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2022 semester.
Camden Round of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the fall 2022 semester.
Loren Messina of Rindge graduated from the inaugural Graduate Certificate in School Leadership (GCSL) for Educational Equity, Racial Understanding, and Organizational Transformation program at William James College, a school of psychology in Newton, Mass.
Griffin Temple of Keene was named to first honors at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Abbe K. Cravinho of Bellows Falls, Natalie Hanna of Keene and Ella M. McCullough of Peterborough were named to second honors at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Heather Doyle of Richmond has earned the role of leading player in the Dean College production of “Pippin,” with performances March 22-26. Dean College is in Franklin, Mass.
Bryan Bastian of Charlestown was named to the dean’s list in the Bachelor Of Science in Professional Pilot Technology program at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2022 semester.
Liam Fluharty of Rindge, Owen Marandino of Charlestown and Robert Thompson of Hancock were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the fall 2022 semester.
Angelica Marcello of Marlborough was named to the dean’s list at Widener University in Chester, Pa., for the fall 2022 semester.
Kathleen Dole of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the fall 2022 semester.
Dublin: Catrina Kipka
Keene: Lyza Bobka, Alita Larriel Robinson
Nelson: Hannah Pepin
Westmoreland: Emmaline Riendeau
Hannah Drew of Keene was named to the president’s honors list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the fall 2022 semester.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.