Julie Tewksbury Scholarship Winners 2023

Savings Bank of Walpole announced that Rebekah Murphy and Christina MacMaster have been chosen as this year’s recipients of The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. Each of them received a $1,000 scholarship. Here, Murphy and MacMaster stand with Julie Tewksbury, center.

 Courtesy

Savings Bank of Walpole recently announced that Rebekah Murphy and Christina MacMaster have been chosen as this year’s recipients of The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. Each of them received a $1,000 scholarship.

This marks the third year for the bank-sponsored scholarship which was created to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally as well as become leaders in their fields and in the community. The scholarship pays homage to longtime Savings Bank of Walpole employee and working mom Julie Tewksbury, who served as Senior VP of Operations for Savings Bank of Walpole before retiring in 2020. Applications for this year’s scholarship were reviewed by a small panel comprised of local community leaders, bank employees and Julie herself.

