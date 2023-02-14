Grade 8: Jillian Boulay, Madyson Brown, Miles Desrosiers, Benjamin Hockensmith, Colleen Nelligan, Benjamin Stoning
Grade 7: Lila Ball, Makayla Paolino, Dan Rusu, Lillian Sanderson, Holden Sodders, Jacob Wyatt
Grade 6: Sharon Adams, Philip Benitez, Brynn Bezio, Dexter Eden, Alice Fenn, Benjamin Konopka, Eva Morrison, Reid Pearson, Luca Rafail, David Roberts, Joel Robertson, Zsofia Shomody, Willa Sickles, Haydn Thompson, Sole Vicente-DiGiovanni, Zane Wilson
Grade 5: Sarah Antonyselvam, Lucia Blanchard, Serafina Blanchard, Mackenzie Clark, Owen Kelley, Leah LaPlume, Waylon McWhirk, Harper Murray, Paul Nelligan, Brooklyn Pymm, Natalie Scalia, Ethan Schultz, Lena Sherwood, Lillith Stephens, Ellie Williams, Charlotte Young
The following students in grade 9-11 were named to the honor roll at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Thirteen students achieved first honors:
Grade 11: James Crisman, Brooke Muchmore, Christian Swingle
Grade 10: Allison Burgess, Morgan Murray
Grade 9: Dean Kangas, Sully Murray, Kyle Paolino, Ethan Petschik, Andreea Rusu, Elio Saba, Sienna Swingle, Ethan Young
Eleven students achieved second honors:
Grade 11: Greta Fenn, Isaac Swingle
Grade 10: Francis Cardine, Gracein Jasmin, Rosey Nelligan, Melkamu Visser
