The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.
Thirty-three students achieved highest honors:
Antrim: Sean Burwen, Angus Kirkpatrick
Ashuelot: Conor Hill
Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill
Dublin: Nicholas Patrick
Hancock: Daisy Young
Hinsdale: Shayni Owens
Keene: Katherine Daugherty-Miller, Fiona Fitzpatrick, Camille Fleuette, Emily Hopkins, Samuel Hussey, Kelsey Keating, Josephine Mitchell, Phaedra Stemp, Jennifer Whitcomb, Cy Williston, Quinten Wilson
Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor
Peterborough: Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Olivia Mullins, Zoe-Isis Tardiff, William Theriault
Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Aden Whitney
Spofford: Tanner Faucher, Emma Randall
Surry: Quinn Williston
Troy: Megan Healey
Walpole: Chloe Bardis, Faith Golec, Bennett Shriver
Thirty-seven students achieved high honors:
Chesterfield: Dimitri Seger
Dublin: Grace Beachel, Hannah Doherty, Max Scheinblum, Caroline Yates, Margaret Yates
Fitzwilliam: Sadie Lorenz
Gilsum: Donovan Lombara
Hancock: Claire LaPlante, Abigail Towers
Harrisville: Hazel Neary
Jaffrey: Emma Kelly, Madelyn Mistark, Matthew Perry
Keene: Paige Cote, Alexander Doll, Caleigh Hicks, Evelyn Ostroski, Julia Priest, Jennifer Punsalang-Cloutier, Emma Schmidl-Gagne, Niranjana Thangam Archunara Indhumathy, Benjamin Weisberg
Langdon: Hailey King
Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell
Peterborough: Cruz Dellasanta, Benjamin Garfinkle, Zoe Werth
Richmond: Peter Margand
Rindge: Jeremy Keis
Stoddard: Emma Burr
Swanzey: Alexa Lussier, Ayrika West
Troy: Liliana Chirichella, Ethan Healey
West Chesterfield: Jessica Shapiro
Westmoreland: Andrea Majewski
Twenty-two students achieved honors:
Antrim: Corey Guzman
Jaffrey: Lily Hannula
Keene: Karthik Chalumuri, Rahul Chalumuri, Tyler Harrington, Jack Howard, Sam Howard, Julia Lavallee, Celia Melanson, Benjamin Perkins, Jason Perra, Reilly Salisbury
Marlow: Reina Bouma
Peterborough: Carter Hunt
Richmond: Caelan Purrington
Spofford: Finnegan Hayes, Makayla Panzer, Elijah Phippard
Surry: John Croteau, Nicholas Tonderys
Walpole: Natalie Ferland
West Chesterfield: Kanan Kalke
