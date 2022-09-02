The following local students were named to the dean’s list at University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester.
Forty students achieved highest honors:
Antrim: Angus Kirkpatrick
Dublin: Grace Beachel, Jason Bergeron, Hannah Doherty, Max Scheinblum, Margaret Yates
Greenfield: Troy Lovecky
Hancock: Daisy Young
Jaffrey: Emily Chen, Hannah Meshil, Jonathan Snow
Keene: Connor Chamberlin, Katherine Daugherty-Miller, Camille Fleuette, Grace Hamman, Emily Hopkins, Willow Lavallee, Julia Lavallee, Zachary Milde, Josephine Mitchell, Julia Priest, Jacob Seymour, Cy Williston
Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor
Peterborough: Cruz Dellasanta, Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Schuyler Michalak, William Theriault
Rindge: Hannah Carey, Ciana Lazu, Aden Whitney
Spofford: Tanner Faucher
Surry: Quinn Williston
Swanzey: Alexa Lussier, Ayrika West
Troy: Megan Healey
Walpole: Elaina Badders, Faith Golec, Bennett Shriver
Twenty-one students achieved high honors:
Antrim: Lucas Blanchette
Ashuelot: Conor Hill
Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill
Chesterfield: Emma Breslend
Fitzwilliam: Sadie Lorenz
Hancock: Abigail Towers
Jaffrey: Delaney Hirsch, John Madigan, Tiffany Marrotte, Madelyn Mistark
Keene: Frances Cooke, Matthew Freitas, Caleigh Hicks, Samuel Hussey, Jason Perra
Nelson: Sarah Cucchi
Peterborough: Marina McMahon, Olivia Mullins
Troy: Ethan Healey, Kaitlyn Priest
Westmoreland: Luke Piers
Twenty-one students achieved honors:
Chesterfield: Dimitri Seger
Dublin: Caroline Yates
Fitzwilliam: Charlotte Goodwin, Rachel Poston
Gilsum: Donovan Lombara
Harrisville: Logan Valdez
Jaffrey: Lily Hannula, Matthew Perry
Keene: Jason Cagney, Evan Dowd, Kelsey Keating, Catherine Kiburis, Kishan Patel, Jennifer Whitcomb
Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell
Peterborough: Carter Hunt
Swanzey: Eric Chase, Gregory Chase
Walpole: Conor Harrington, Brendan Reagan, Paige Ricci
