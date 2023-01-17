The following 46 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall 2022 semester.
Alstead: Madeleine Anderson-Salo
Antrim: McKenzie Armstrong, Haley Davis
Bellows Falls: Kobe Bazin
Charlestown: Sydney McAllister, Rosalie Ornelas, Alex St. John
Dublin: William French, Jasmine Katka
Hinsdale: Destynee Howe-Lynch, Alexis Klinker
Jaffrey: Kathryn Whitaker
Keene: Samantha Anger, Cassidy Barcome, Nathan Brown, Victoria Croteau, Mitchell Davis, Kirsten Farnham, Carter Liebl, Tran Nguyen, Cecilia Olsen, Nicholas Vann
Marlborough: Jaiden Blanchard
Peterborough: David Kimball, Michael Nelson, Samuel Norton, Henry Topping, Denise Whitney
Richmond: Sean Sprague
Rindge: Nicholas Bryant, Mason Devost, Annika Jayne, Jean-Francois Leblanc, Eugene Moriarty, John Oakes, Keilani Sandkamp
Spofford: Rebecca Dermatis, Hristianna Lanoue
Swanzey: Stephanie Burdo, Madisyn Chamberlain, Abbey Crandall, John Dustin, Sydney Eccleston, Joshua Park
Troy: Kristianna Eyring
Winchester: Jacob Saczawa
The following 11 local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall 2022 semester.
Gilsum: Cameron Bassingthwaite
Hancock: Oscar Bernier
Hinsdale: Michael Darcy
Jaffrey: Daniel Barker
Keene: Liam Carney, Rebecca Curry, Lee Ann Lounder, Paige Newell, Elizabeth Truman
Peterborough: Brandon Barney
Surry: Anna Lilly
