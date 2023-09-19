The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Keene State College for the spring 2023 semester.
Alstead: Emily Heath, Lauren Kelly, Tess Marsden
Bennington: Samantha Donahue
Charlestown: Emily Connors, Donielle Davis, Rebecca Fagga, Tristan Spencer, William Wilder
Chesterfield: Abigail Dix, Emma Steele, Karl Sturm
Drewsville: Lucas Gay, Leah Gay
Fitzwilliam: Samuel Elkins, Kyle Martin, Thomas Pouliot, Zachary Punch, Emma Toscano
Francestown: Jakob Rupp
Gilsum: William Sargent, Jaydah Talmadge
Harrisville: Jo Pancake
Hinsdale: Kirstin Ames, Monika Costello, Margaret St. John, Brandon VonFeldt
Jaffrey: Erick Colston, George Doremus, Ava Mazzone, Emily Muilenberg
Keene: Madison Adley, Zoey Ash, Nickolas Baker, Petr Bowles, Drew Brady, Chance Broderick, Madzia Brunke, Sung-Ki Carty, Grace Catalano, Brendan Cloutier, Michael Corcoran, Samuel Cotton, Mary-Alice Dyer, Megan Ferm, Wyatt Ferrando, Sarah Frederick, Isabella Georges, Kristin Goddard, Bianca Gonzalez, Ryan Goodwin, Peter Graney, Kody Gray, Kasey Gyr, Charlotte Harden, Sarah Hildreth, Caitlin Howard, Alexandria Judan, Gavin Key, Samuel Khumbula, Kayla LaFord, Joseph Lawrence, Sabrina Leaf, Maya Leete, Gage Longley, Olivia Marques, Evan Merwede, Tianna Messer, Rowan Moore, Keegan O’Brien, Ian Ou, Isabella Patterson, Brandon Peddle, Logan Phillips, Guillermo Pineda, Yelena Rodolitz, Casey Schmidl-Gagne, Lauren Shanahan, Carter Smith, Keino Somers, Timothy Stockton, Chloe Swett, Kyle Trombley, Michael Vazquez, Chloe Warner DeMond, Jasmine Warner-Demond, April Wright
Marlborough: Lena Fisher, Moses Fisher, Logan Hood, Nathan Hope, Thomas Patterson
Marlow: Stephanie Barney, Liam Conley
Munsonville: Avery Holbrook
Nelson: Emily Tucker
North Swanzey: Ashley Gordon, William O’Brien
North Walpole: Destiny Martineau, Hannah McCormick, Jakob Newell, Mary Ronning, James Ronning
Peterborough: Samuel Blanchette, Cole Heinselman, Eric Impallomeni
Richmond: Tyler Nash
Rindge: Benjamin Burnett, Andrew Gorgoglione, Jessica Jablonski, Morgan Ketola, Mazie Schuttler, John Stanway, Chun-Chia Tseng
Spofford: Courtney Carbonaro, Megan Fritz, Melinda Kent, Kosmas Leristis
Stoddard: Caelin Burr, Jaelynn Stetson
Surry: Taylor Letourneau, Alice Whittemore
Swanzey: Joyce Ambrosio, Cooper Bean, Alyssa Belval, Elijah Browning, Morgan Chamberlain, Mackenzie Day, Taylor Jackson, Benjamin LaFreniere, Dylan Lauer, Emma Lawrence, Sarah Mucci, Myles Osterhout, Jaden Sanders
Troy: Grace Clark, Simon Furze, Angel Martino, Joseph Reppucci, Veronika Sokol, Iain Tremblay
Walpole: Julia Badders, McKenzie Bardis, Erin Donovan, Liam Johnston, Nicole Limoges, Samantha Loch, Hudson Willett, Nat Wood
West Chesterfield: Aaron Hudon, Samantha Shapiro, Addison Treat
West Swanzey: Sasha Coll, Noah Nason
Westmoreland: Harry Ackerman, Maya Carey, Emilia Fitzherbert, Rhiannon Jarvis, Edward Mahoney, Madelyn Miner, Nina Priebe, Nathan Priebe
Winchester: David August, Clayton Guptill, Nabil Hetman, Stephen Marquez, Korbin Rasmus, Michael Vlachos
