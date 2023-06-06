The following students in grades 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Conant High School in Jaffrey for the third term of the 2022-2023 school year.
Twenty-four students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Kylie Aho, Sharaea Aho, Sabria Arsenault, Laurel Bennett, Kimberly Chea, Temitayo Giwa, Jaykob Hagstrom, Iris Hill, Claire Layfield, Daniel MacIntryre, Amalia Stenersen, Ella Weinmann, Talia White, Anthony Wilson
Grade 11: Irelynd AuCoin, Ava Cruz, Timothy MacKay, Jacob Rockhill, Hayden Rowland
Grade 10: Jenna Bailey, Jeffersen Bashaw-Meattey, Emily Battisti, Hannah Manley, Kiandra Sauvola
One hundred twenty-nine students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Isabella Brooks, Tyler Carter, Melora Charlonne, Owen Chen, Samantha Chesney, Brianna Collins, Kaiden Cooke, Carlos Cortes, Aidon Doucet, Richard Egan, Aiden Faneytte, Emma Fisher, Raven Groblewski, Lainey Holombo, Adrienne Kennedy, Trent O’Neill, Brynn Rautiola, Lillian Rennie, Elizabeth Salerno, Mya Schacht, Rylee Seppala, Andrew Sisombath, Kelly Williams
Grade 11: Madison Bellofatto, Madelyn Bergeron, Zoley Burleson, Jonathan Ciglar, Kaden Colby, Joseph Cooper, Joshua DiPasquale, Jonathan Driscoll, Hailey Dubois, Sean Farmer, Ryan Favart, Riley Goddard, Georgina Hamblen, Haley Hannon, Isabella Hart, Thomas Harvey, Aubrie Hendrickson, William Horne, Katrin Horton, Michael Johnson, Graecen Kirby, Natalie Lambert, Zachary Lovett, Amriel Lucier, Alexis Mayer, Liam McNeill, Taniesha Muhonen, Matthew Muilenberg, Megan Newton, Ava Nordahl, Maya Pressman, Abigail Quill, Benjamin Ramirez, Austen Richard, Brinley Seppala, Lance Spruill, Caleb Tremblay, Nobley Walker, Katharine Weidner, Ella Weinhold
Grade 10: Ashlyn Askey, Kayla Bujnowski, Endreya Cooke, Elizabeth Crespo, Rachel DeWees, Ash Demanche, Hailey Dow, Jared Dugan, Lucy Dupuis, Lola Hayes, Francesca Ketola, Michael Lane, Kaylin Malloy, Denton Montgomery, Camden Muhonen, Josiah Niemela, Keegan O’Donal-Bourke, Olivia O’Malley, Kylie Olson, Eden Pressman, Audra Robie, Izabelle Rollins, Taylor Shea, Brandon Tarrats, Emryn Vitello, Kendra Wooster, Kayden Wozniak, Jessica Yap
Grade 9: Lia Aho, Gracie Aucoin, Sophia Battisti, McKenna Bellofatto, Violet Bennett, Lynzie Broome, Catherine Brown, Charles Burrage, Kaiden Charron, Chance Derosier, Braeden Dion, Connor Egan, Veronika Geloran, Dominic Gnoza, Tegan Greene, Aidyn Harris, Amelia Hill, Evan Kellogg, Kaden Kirby, Khloe Kirby, Connor Lajoie, Jacob Levesque, Ella Little, Oliver Luhtjuarv, Miles Lunsted, Alexander Mahlecke, Kalsha Muhonen, Emma Norris, Travis Rennie, Caroline Rockhill, Ava Rollins, Hunter Schultz, Drey Seppala, Allies Sisombath, Norah Smith, Sophia Spingola, Alise Sulin, Riley Vitello
The following students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School for the third term of the 2022-2023 school year.
Fifty-one students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Aubrey Anderson, Colt AuCoin, Brianne Dupuis, Lucienne Gauquier, Aaron Graham, Aaron Hayes, Maxx Hebert, Abigail Hendren, Heidi Kuusisto, Mia Lambert, Ryan Lennon, David Levesque, Kylie MacKay, Annalise Medders, Lily Mormando, Kylie Nunes, Emma O’Malley, Reyna Perez, Nicholas Roberts, Aerowyn Schwertz, Hannah Shea, Antoinette Taylor, Rachel Wooster
Grade 7: Lola Bergeron, Shelby Bleau, Evelyn Bossov, Dallas Charles, Ella Derosier, Gretchen Duffy, Roland Dumont, Abigail Kellogg, George Montgomery, Andron Muhonen, Oliva Richard, Josie Seppala, Autumn Stone
Grade 6: Reagan Boudreau, Ewan Brown, Landon Coll, Evelyn Desmarais, Caleb Dupuis, Evan Hayes, Ethan Hutchinson, Samantha LeBlanc, Emma Murray, Elijah Paquin, Morgan Ratcliffe, Sophia Richard, Gregory Susz, Elyn Vitello, Natalie Watts
