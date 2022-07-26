The following 93 students in grades 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Conant High School in Jaffrey for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
*Twenty-two students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Alison Asaff, Allyson Hoctor, Chelsea Dupuis, Emma Kelly, Gianna Sangermano, Jamara Niemela, Kendall Chamberlain, Mylie Aho, Noah Mertzic
Grade 11: Ella Weinmann, Emma Tenters, Kimberly Chea, Kylie Aho
Grade 10: Ava Cruz, Isabella Hart, Timothy MacKay
Grade 9: Eden Pressman, Izabelle Rollins, Jasmine Mertzic, Jessica Yap, Josiah Niemela, Olivia O’Malley
*Seventy-one students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Austin Poikonen, Ava Moscaritolo, Braden Crisp, Elicia Dupuis, Emily Muilenburg, Garrett Bowser, Hailey O’Neil, Jacob O’Neill, Jennah Harvey, Jessica Roeun, John Mormando, Kaia Colby, Landon Lawn, Lillian Bower, Logan Favart, Morgan Ketola, Tatyana Guevara, Teresa Spingola
Grade 11: Amalia Stenersen, Andrew Sisombath, Anthony Wilson, Brynn Rautiola, Daniel MacIntyre, Emma Fisher, Erik Bailey, Jaykob Hagstrom, Joseph Lovett, Kelly Williams, Lacey Martin, Laurel Bennett, Leyre Molinero Lopez, Lillian Rennie, Richard Egan, Rylee Seppala, Sabria Arsenault, Talia White, Temitayo Giwa
Grade 10: Ava Nordahl, Brinley Seppala, Diego Menjivar, Ellie Cassidy, Emmett Twombly, Grace Lewis, Hayden Rowland, Jonathan Driscoll, Joshua DiPasquale, Katharine Weidner, Kaylee Truong, Madison Bellofatto, Matthew Muilenberg, Megan Newton, Michael Johnson, Riley Goddard, Taniesha Muhonen, William Horne
Grade 9: Alexis Cunningham, Alexis Kulczyk, Camden Muhonen, Denton Montgomery, Elizabeth Crespo, Emryn Vitello, Gretchen Bleau, Jared Dugan, Justin Filz, Kayla Bujnowski, Logan Hocter, Luca Sangermano, Maggie Lennon, Petyon Lawn, Rhianna Aho, Taylor Shea
--
The following 53 students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
*Fourteen students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Ava Rollins, Chance Derosier, Riley Vitello, Sophia Spingola
Grade 7: Aaron Graham, Abigail Hendren, Aylee Bernier, Brenden Riley, Brianne Dupuis, Lily Mormando, Ryan Lennon
Grade 6: Ella Derosier, Lola Bergeron, Olivia Richard
*Thirty-nine students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Addison Ouellette, Aidyn Harris, Alise Sulin, Allies Sisombath, Amelia Hill, Catherine Brown, Drey Seppala, Ella Little, Emma Norris, Grace Clark, Hunter Schultz, Jacob Levesque, Leila Lunsted, Lia Aho, Lynzie Broome, Presleigh Peard, Richard Driscoll, Travis Rennie, Violet Bennett
Grade 7: Aerowyn Schwertz, Antionette Taylor, Cecelia Wolfe, Chase Seppala, David Levesque, Emma O’Malley, Ethan Hale, Hannah Shea, Kentrell Cooke, Liam Parent, Mia Lambert, Nicholas Roberts, Reyna Perez
Grade 6: Adah Vitello, Caitlynne Melodino, Evelyn Bossov, George Montgomery, Jasmine Nagel, Mackenzie McFarland, Roland Dumont
