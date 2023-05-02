The following 48 students in grades 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale High School for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Twelve students achieved highest honors:
Grade 12: Tyler Doyle, Paige Lenahan, Mason Sauter, Connor Sengaloun
Grade 11: Julia Hammond, Adeline Nardolillo, Lilee Taylor
Grade 10: Christopher Phelps
Grade 9: Gabriella Frain, Taylor Honeycutt, Rowan Moody, Trace Tetreault
Eight students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Chad Burnett, Tanner Hammond, Trinity Stroud
Grade 11: Gabriella Molin, Brookelynn Pagach
Grade 10: Halie Boyd, Liyah Hodgman Sprague , Olivia Maillet
Twenty-eight students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Lily Briggs, Kaiden Domingue, Aiden MacDonald, Sara Miller, Noah Pangelinan, Cooper Scherlin, Alex Shaink, Joshua Southwick
Grade 11: Brayden Eastman, Wyatt Mitchell, Aiden Prue, Matthew Rouleau, Ely Saari-Rosa, Quaid Tidwell, Hailey Tripaldi
Grade 10: Felisha Belanger, Benjamin Calderwood, Madilyn Denis, Jenna Emery, Camerin Laurie
Grade 9: Savannah Audette, Milo Clark, Daylyn Dupuis, Rylee Grove, Grayden Jutras, Sean Latvis, Arianna Lee, Jeremy Schumaker
--
The following 62 students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale Middle School for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Four students achieved highest honors:
Grade 8: Ada’leia Hastings
Grade 7: Layla Manley, Chase Sullivan
Grade 6: Ryder LaFlam
Seventeen students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Haley Cowan, Milla Phillips
Grade 7: Elijah Blodgett, Colton Bornkessel, Julia Des Chenes, Bode Frain, Dylan Lenahan, Josephine Lowe, Aarav Patel, Addyson Pike, Brody Rabideau, Brayden Sleeper, Jace Stebbins, Rya Tetreault
Grade 6: Trenton Barry, Jacoby Bonnette, Angel Canales
Forty-one students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Chase Anderson, Caleb Barry, Izaiah Bascom, Zachary Blanchard, Trevor Corey, Katelyn Croteau, Connor Dixon, Reese Howard, Arianna Olmstead, Trent Qualters, Ethan Richard, Catalina Sprague
Grade 7: Kelsey Delano, Banyon Dupuis, Brewer Duso, Shelby Flagg, Taya Fox, Asher Johnson, Paige Jutras, Lydia Mayle, Savannah McKeown, Joshua Molin, Brian Quinn, Sarah Schumaker, Evan Swan, Enbo Adam Zhou
Grade 6: Sophia Cavanna, Owen Coombs, Hunter Croteau, Francis DeTurris, Kylee Heath, Aubrey Hemlow, Marleigh Johnson, Jackson Langley, Wesley Leonard, Cason MacDonald, Noah Marsh, Bailey McGirr, Samuel McKelvey, Marissa Messier, Nikolai Phillips
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.