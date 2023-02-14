The following 44 students in grade 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale High School for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Six students achieved highest honors:
Grade 12: Cooper Scherlin
Grade 11: Gabriella Molin, Adeline Nardolillo
Grade 9: Taylor Honeycutt, Sean Latvis, Trace Tetreault
Twelve students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Chad Burnett, Mason Sauter, Connor Sengaloun, Trinity Stroud
Grade 11: Julia Hammond
Grade 10: Halie Boyd, Liyah Hodgman Sprague, Camerin Laurie, Olivia Maillet, Christopher Phelps, Connor Wesolowski
Grade 9: Gabriella Frain
Twenty-six students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Lily Briggs, Kaiden Domingue, Tyler Doyle, Tanner Hammond, Paige Lenahan, Sara Miller, Noah Pangelinan
Grade 11: Hunter Dingman, Brayden Eastman, Aubrey LeDoyt, Nathan Mathieu, Brookelynn Pagach, Aiden Prue, Lilee Taylor, Quaid Tidwell
Grade 10: Benjamin Calderwood, Jenna Emery, Spencer Gentile, David Gurney, Zolah Rogers, John Winter
Grade 9: Savannah Audette, Daylyn Dupuis, Grayden Jutras, Lin LeDoyt, Hunter Taylor
The following 52 students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale Middle School for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Two students achieved highest honors:
Grade 8: Ada’leia Hastings, Milla Phillips
Thirteen students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Chase Anderson, Katelyn Croteau
Grade 7: Elijah Blodgett, Julia Des Chenes, Josephine Lowe, Layla Manley, Aarav Patel, Addyson Pike, Brody Rabideau, Rya Tetreault
Grade 6: Trenton Barry, Owen Coombs, Wesley Leonard
Thirty-seven students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Caleb Barry, Izaiah Bascom, Connor Dixon, Reese Howard
Grade 7: Logan Boisvert, Colton Bornkessel, Banyon Dupuis, Brewer Duso, Shelby Flagg, Bode Frain, Autumn Jackson, Paige Jutras, Dylan Lenahan, Lydia Mayle, Savannah McKeown, Joshua Molin, Brian Quinn, Sarah Schumaker, Brayden Sleeper, Jace Stebbins, Chase Sullivan, Evan Swan
Grade 6: Jacoby Bonnette, Lilian Brophy, Angel Canales, Sophia Cavanna, Hunter Croteau, Francis DeTurris, Kylee Heath, Elias James, Marleigh Johnson, Ryder LaFlam, Jackson Langley, Cason MacDonald, Noah Marsh, Bailey McGirr, Marissa Messier
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.